ECSO: Suspect in West Pensacola attempted homicide located and arrested

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies found and arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a non-fatal shooting at a West Pensacola gas station.

Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and firing deadly missiles for allegedly shooting a man multiple times at a Beacon gas station Tuesday off Mobile Highway, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

Morgan Lewis, spokeswoman for the ECSO, told the News Journal that a man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital just before noon Tuesday. Wheat was publicly identified as a suspect Wednesday and booked into Escambia County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Wheat is currently being held in Escambia County Jail on $300,000 bond.

