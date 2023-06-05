ECSO: Teen's death in Pensacola homeless camp shootout deemed stand your ground case

The fatal shooting of a 16-year-old May 26 at a Pensacola homeless camp was determined to be an act of self-defense, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The day of the incident, ECSO deputies responded to the 40th block of Murphy Lane in reference to a shots fired disturbance, an ECSO Facebook post said. Upon arrival, a 16-year-old male was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

The original report: ECSO investigating self-defense claim after 16-year-old fatally shot in head

More from ECSO: 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting Saturday night in Pensacola

During the death investigation, it was determined that the deceased 16-year-old and another 16-year-old accomplice were in possession of firearms and had attempted to buy methamphetamines at a homeless camp.

Upon being told that no one at the homeless camp had any methamphetamines to sell, the two 16-year-olds pointed their firearm at two victims, threatening to steal their belongings, according to the ECSO.

At this time, another male was called upon to assist the two victims. Upon his arrival, the two 16-year-olds pointed their firearms at the third male. This action resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the two 16-year-olds and the third male. During this exchange of gunfire, one of the 16-year-olds was shot.

Further investigation determined that the third male acted in self-defense, resulting in a portion of the investigation being ruled as stand your ground.

Related: Hundreds of homeless people live where others work. It's not safe, sanitary or easily solved

Because the deceased 16-year-old and his 16-year-old accomplice, Jamal Calvin Spurlock Jr., committed aggravated assault with a firearm which led to the 16-year-old’s death, Spurlock has been arrested for third-degree felony murder pursuant to Florida law.

He was also arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of deadly missiles and carrying a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 16-year-old killed in Pensacola homeless camp ruled stand your ground