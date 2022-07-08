ECSO: Two men charged after fleeing traffic stop, hitting and killing Pensacola driver

Two people were arrested after colliding with another vehicle and killing a motorist while allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

In a video posted to Facebook, Simmons said that Ladarrion Armon Wright, 21, and Toddrick Leon Sheppard, 18, are facing charges from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol in connection with the crash.

Simmons said the incident began Thursday night when an unmarked narcotics unit noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the Montclair area.

"When (deputies) turn the lights on trying to stop that car, that car sped off and (deputies) did what they're supposed to do — basically shut the lights off and did not pursue this vehicle," Simmons said.

The sheriff said although the vehicle was not being pursued, it continued driving erratically and turned onto Massachusetts Avenue where it was involved in a "very serious traffic accident."

FHP reported a sedan, allegedly driven by Wright, was traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue, approaching North W Street.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old Pensacola woman was traveling northbound on North W Street in a sports utility vehicle.

Wright failed to stop for a steady red traffic signal, running through the intersection, the FHP reported. As a result, the front end of the sedan collided with the left side of the SUV. The driver of the SUV was killed and her passenger, a 38-year-old Pensacola man, was critically injured.

Both Wright and Sheppard were also injured in the crash, according to Simmons.

Simmons said deputies arrived on the scene quickly, located more than 70 grams of marijuana and a firearm, and took both men into custody.

The sheriff noted that Wright also had pre-existing warrants for violation of probation, felony possession of controlled substance, a failure to appear warrant for resisting without violence, and a warrant for fleeing in attempt to elude law enforcement.

"So clearly, he has no intention of stopping when law enforcement tries to stop him. ... Blue lights mean nothing to him," Simmons said.

Wright was being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. Sheppard was being held on $2,500 bond for carrying a concealed weapon.

Simmons said the FHP will issue any charges related to the crash fatality.

"I'm not sure what Florida Highway Patrol will charge them with, but I hope it's severe," Simmons said.

