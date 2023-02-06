ECSO: Two people wanted for questioning in January homicide on Blue Angel Parkway

47-year-old Bryan Cherry and 41-year-old Danielle Maulden are wanted for questioning in the Jan. 31 homicide on Blue Angel Parkway.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that two people are wanted for questioning in the homicide of an Alabama man on Jan. 31.

ECSO deputies are searching for 47-year-old Bryan Anthony Cherry and 41-year-old Danielle Marie Maulden to question them regarding the man found on Blue Angel Parkway with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Chip Simmons explained during a Feb. 1 press conference that the Alabama man was driving a stolen vehicle, which had been burned out when deputies arrived on scene.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or Cherry and Maulden's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

