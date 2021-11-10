ECSO: Two teens shot and killed couple in car during alleged drug deal robbery

Two teenagers are being accused of killing a man and a woman after robbing them during an alleged drug deal.

Nathan Brown, 18, of Pensacola, and Hunter Carroll, 15, were arrested Tuesday and both were charged with one count of murder in connection to the deaths of David Purchase and Natalie Greenough.

Brown and Hunter also were charged with one count of robbery each.

Brown was booked into the Escambia County Jail without a chance for bond, and county records indicated that he remained in custody as of Wednesday.

Arrest records were not immediately available for Carroll due to his juvenile status.

According to an arrest report, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting at the intersection of Waycross and Stonewall avenues.

After arriving, deputies found Purchase and Greenough deceased from gunshot wounds inside a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the intersection.

The car’s driver’s side window was down, there were several bullet holes in the car and each victim had several gunshot wounds, the report stated. Investigators also found a revolver in Purchase’s lap and .22-caliber and 9mm spent shell casings in the roadway.

Video cameras were located directly across the street from where the shooting took place, and investigators obtained a copy of the cameras’ footage.

“Upon reviewing the video surveillance, you can see the vehicle that Purchase is driving pull up to the stop sign, facing south, on Waycross Avenue,” the report stated. “Two individuals walk in front of the vehicle and approach the driver’s side door, approximately five seconds later a muzzle flash can be seen inside the vehicle, followed by numerous muzzle flashes seconds afterward.”

When deputies inspected Purchase’s cellphone they discovered multiple text messages to another cellphone about setting up a drug transaction about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 207 Waycross Ave. That other cellphone was later revealed to be linked to Brown, the report stated.

A witness told law enforcement officers that they had let Brown borrow their car shortly before the shooting. The witness said Brown had been holding a large zip-lock bag of marijuana and had said that he was going to “serve” someone and would be right back, the report stated.

Authorities quickly apprehended Brown and Carroll and found a 9mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun hidden at Brown’s sister’s home, according to the report.

