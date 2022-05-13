Ecstasy, Oxycodone and guns seized at Arkansas home, sheriff’s office says

“Drug house closed for business” read a sign pictured alongside pills, guns and cash seized from an Arkansas residence.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said the illegal drugs and ill-gotten goods were taken from the home of 32-year-old Jermy Barnett on North Gosnell St. in Gosnell, Arkansas.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers conducted a search of Barnett’s home and found 95 ecstasy pills, 83 oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, 22 clonazepam pills, 21 diazepam pills, 5 alprazolam pills and four ounces of marijuana.

Authorities in Mississippi County, Arkansas said they found a variety of illegal drugs, guns and cash at a home in Gosnell.

Also in the home, authorities said they recovered an MC28 SA-T 9mm handgun, an FN 509 9mm handgun, an EAA 38 special revolver and $1,707 in cash.

Barnett was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (oxycodone fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (ecstasy), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (diazepam), possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (clonazepam), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

Bartnett was given a $150,000 bond.

