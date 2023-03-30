Ecstatic mother raises murdered daughter Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s teddy in relief

Olivia's mother Cheryl outside Manchester Crown Court after Thomas Cashman was found guilty of murdering her daughter - PA

For almost three weeks, Cheryl Korbel sat in the public gallery at Manchester Crown Court, reliving the harrowing details of her beloved daughter Olivia’s final moments.

Each day, she left the courtroom with the agony of the ordeal etched on her face.

But on Thursday, for a brief moment, she allowed herself a smile as gangster and drug-dealer Thomas Cashman was found guilty of the nine-year-old’s brutal murder.

Clutching one of Olivia’s most treasured soft toys and wearing her favourite colour, pink, Ms Korbel looked to the heavens and mouthed “yes”, knowing that justice had caught up with the killer.

Ms Korbel, who showed extraordinary dignity during the trial, sitting just yards away from members of Cashman’s family, said she was “ecstatic” at the verdict.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

In an emotional tribute to her daughter shortly after the murder, she said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed. Like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her, and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t, and she lived it to the most she could and would blow people away with her wit and kindness. We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

The schoolgirl had been in bed on the night of Aug 22 last year but could not sleep because of the heat.

With all the windows open, she was further disturbed when Cashman ambushed Joseph Nee, opening fire in the street several times.

Frightened, she came downstairs to be close to her mother, who tragically opened the front door to see what was happening.

Olivia was hit in the chest by a stray bullet as Cashman recklessly pursued Nee into their home. Despite being rushed to hospital by police, she was pronounced dead.