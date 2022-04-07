ECSU student wanted for sex crimes is arrested

Apr. 6—D A N I E L S O N / W I L L I MANTIC — A Georgia man and Eastern Connecticut State University student accused of sexually assaulting a minor will appear in court this month.

The appearance will come following his arrest by ECSU police at the Willimantic campus last month.

According to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, 22-yearold Victor Jimenez Pastor of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged with: aggravated child molestation; violation of computer pornography and child exploitation prevention act, a Georgia law; obscene internet contact with a child; electronically furnishing obscene material to minors; and enticing a child for indecent purposes March 27.

Pastor was booked into a Willimantic jail and is awaiting extradition to Oconee County, Ga. According to the court website, Jimenez Pastor was issued a $100,000 bond and was not released from custody.

He is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court April 27, according to the court website, which also indicates Jimenez Pastor has not entered a plea.

The arrest was made by ECSU police in collaboration with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. When reached Tuesday, ECSU Police Chief/ Director of Public Safety Stephen Tavares deferred comment to ECSU Director of University Relations Ed Osborn.

Osborn declined to comment on whether Jimenez Pastor, who he said was listed as a senior business administration major, is still a student at ECSU.

" I can't comment on if there is disciplinary action underway," he said.

Osborn said Eastern officials don't typically comment on situations like this, noting privacy rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act ( FERPA).

The GBI received a request March 18 from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia to assist in a child exploitation investigation.

That investigation revealed Jimenez Pastor had been communicating with a child over social media and Pastor sexually assaulted the child.

The press release stated Jimenez Pastor was chatting in a "sexually explicit manner" with the child and traveled from his residence to meet the child in Watkinsville, Ga., where he molested him.

According to the GBI, Jimenez Pastor took the child home before he returned to Lawrenceville.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Jimenez Pastor March 18, however, they determined he had returned to college.

The investigation involved the federal Internet Crimes Against Children ( ICAC) Task Force, which is designed to identify individuals involved in the child pornography trade.

ICAC was created by the U.S. Department of Justice and is part of the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

It was developed in response to increases in the number of youth using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material and the increased online activity by predators.

