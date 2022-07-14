Ector County Environmental Enforcement sees success stopping illegal dumping with high-tech public safety system

Jul. 14—The Ector County Environmental Enforcement unit has seen positive results after deploying Flock Safety technology to locate and apprehend illegal dumpers, a press release detailed.

Flock Safety provides a public safety operating system that helps communities, businesses, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.

Last summer, Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner reported that about $200,000 worth of trash had been illegally disposed of so far that year. The trash included items such as couches, tires, and old appliances, which Ector County was then forced to clean up.

The Flock Safety system helps law enforcement such as Ector County investigate crime by providing objective evidence — license plates and vehicle characteristics. Most illegal dumping is committed with the aid of a vehicle, making the license plate a critical piece of evidence in locating suspects committing this type of crime.

The system also sends real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen car, known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database, or missing/endangered person (such as an AMBER or Silver Alert) enters the jurisdiction.

Ector County owns all of the data generated by the Flock Safety technology, and it is never sold or shared with third parties. The cameras cannot capture speed, record faces, and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.

"While some may think it a minor crime, illegal dumping harms our environment, creates infrastructure issues, and costs Ector County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year," Ector County Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George stated in the press release. "The County is committed to deploying the latest technology to ensure illegal dumping does not adversely harm the lives of Ector County citizens."

The Flock Safety system is in use in over 2,000 cities across the country, and the company works with thousands of law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement have reported crime reductions of up to 70% when deploying Flock Safety in their communities.