Ector County Felony Dispositions: April 23, 2023

Apr. 23—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Samantha Jo Carrasco pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and received eight years' deferred adjudication and 480 hours of community service.

Octavio Delao pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received five years' deferred adjudication and 300 hours of community service.

Landyn Funnell, assault of a peace officer/judge, dismissed.

Carlos Levario, sentenced to five years in the Texas Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked in a burglary of a habitation case.

Crystal Marie Martinez pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to two years in TDOC.

Roberto Gael Munoz pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child and received 10 years' deferred adjudication and 600 hours of community service.

Jesus Rivera pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years in TDOC.

Aaron Rowden, possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed.

Luis Saldana pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and received five years' deferred adjudication and 300 hours of community service.

Lela Williams pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to seven years in TDOC.