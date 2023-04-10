Ector County Felony Dispositions: April 9, 2023

Apr. 9—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Gregary Latral Webster, 36, had an assault family/household member previous conviction charge dismissed March 10. Judge John Shrode presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Paul Anthony Garza, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty March 9 to four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Roger Lee Avila, Jr., 31, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed March 20. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Roy Richard Neal, III, 36, pleaded guilty March 9 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Russell Vance Shahan, 56, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Russell Vance Shahan, 56, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv)(F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Roy Richard Neal, III, 36, pleaded guilty March 9 to continuous violence against the family (FV) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Joeabel Montana Zarate, 26, had his probation revoked March 9 on the charge of deadly conduct (F3) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Jesse Abila, 54, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Miguel Angel Aguirre, 41, pleaded guilty March 9 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. John Thomas Wolf was the attorney.

Ruben Gamez Balderas, 64, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 22 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Jessica Morales, 36, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 21 on the charge of endanger child criminal negligence. Judge John W. Smith presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Adam Albert McGuire, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 21 on the charge of an evading arrest detain with vehicle. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Andrew Carrera Oyervides, 28, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed March 18. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Frances Rene Galan, 43, pleaded guilty March 10 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to six years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Roy Richard Neal, III, 36, pleaded guilty March 9 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 420 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

HINDER APPREHENSION

Cindy Annette Roberts, 41, had her probation revoked March 8 on the charge of hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Robbie Lynn Fowler, 49, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 22 on the charge of indecency with a child (sexual contact) (F2).

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Lysandra Nichole Venecia, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 21 on the charge of injury child/elderly/disabled reckless serious bodily injury/mental. Judge John W. Smith presided.

KIDNAPPING

Russell Vance Shahan, 56, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of an aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon (F2). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Joeabel Montana Zarate, 26, pleaded guilty March 9 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Amber Brook Cerda, 44, pleaded guilty March 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Donny Ray Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Edwin Omero Ortiz, 21, pleaded guilty March 13 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication.

Eloy Zachary Subia, 19, pleaded guilty March 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Gardena Maritza Garcia, 42, pleaded guilty March 8 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

James Dean Evans, 37, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jeancie Esparza Valdespino, 25, pleaded guilty March 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Edward Spears was the attorney.

Jorge Arturo Venegas, 50, had a possession of marijuana charge dismissed March 18. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Julio Cesar Mendoza, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 10. Judge Justin Low presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Mario Omar Mata, 27, pleaded guilty March 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Merari Bernal Duran, 34, pleaded guilty March 9 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Michael F. Riojas, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 172 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Merari Bernal Duran, 34, pleaded guilty March 9 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Joseph Michael Medina, 20, had a March 20 sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14 charge dismissed March 20. Judge Justin Low presided. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

Joseph Michael Medina, 20, pleaded guilty March 20 on two counts of lesser included offense of aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Michael Adrien Woodrow, 41, had a tamper w/govern record defraud/harm charge dismissed March 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

THEFT

John Royce Baker, 38, pleaded guilty March 9 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to threeyears in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Mario Omar Mata, 27, pleaded guilty March 10 to counts of theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Michael Shane Smith, 31, pleaded guilty March 10 to theft with previous convictions and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Ricardo Hernandez, 32, pleaded guilty March 10 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Ricardo Hernandez, 36, had a theft charge dismissed March 10. Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Ricardo Hernandez, 36, pleaded guilty March 10 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Samantha Medina Gonzalez, 24, pleaded guilty March 9 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Samantha Medina Gonzalez, 24, pleaded guilty March 9 to two counts of theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

David Martinez Sotelo, 27, pleaded guilty March 10 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

Joeabel Montana Zarate, 26, had his probation revoked March 9 on the charge of unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

VIOLATION OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS

Adan Naranjo Ramos, 31, pleaded guilty March 13 to counts of violation of motor fuel tax requirements and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.