Ector County Felony Dispositions: April 16, 2023

Apr. 16—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Joseph Lewis Belis, 29, pleaded guilty March 30 to abandon endanger child w/intent to return (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Ronald Jay Rollie, 33, pleaded guilty March 23 to abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Selene Ponce, 27, pleaded guilty March 23 to abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Aaron Reid Lewis, 39, had an aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury charge dismissed March 27. Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Alfredo Varela, 42, had an aggravated assault family serious bodily injury charge dismissed April 4. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Alfredo Varela, 42, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed April 4. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Brian Estrada, 29, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed March 28. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Kavas Sueon-Dejohn Green, 24, pleaded guilty March 30 to aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Mario Assault Ramos, 30, pleaded guilty March 23 to assault peace officer/judge (F2) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Omar Orlando Gonzalez, 40, pleaded guilty March 30 to assault on public servant (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Aaliyah Ranee Lopez, 24, pleaded guilty March 23 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Hector Pena was the attorney.

Adrian Rene Hinojos, 32, pleaded guilty March 23 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Alfredo Galindo, 44, had a burglary of building charge dismissed March 24. Judge Justin Low presided. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Robert Lance Ahnert, 45, pleaded guilty March 24 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Alfredo Varela, 42, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed April 4. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Rogelio Galindo, 53, pleaded guilty March 23 to continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Ernest Abalos, 60, pleaded guilty March 23 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 104 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

TJ Robert Davison, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 27 on two charges of lesser included offense of deadly conduct. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

DELIVERY MARIJUANA

Megan Deshay Smith, 36, had a delivery marijuana, more than five pounds, but less than 50 pounds (F2), charge dismissed April 4. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

DWI

Juan A. Silva, 30, pleaded guilty March 28 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Sophie Zwernemann was the attorney.

Oscar Molinar Castillo, 59, pleaded guilty March 31 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Rudy Brito Rodriguez, 39, pleaded guilty March 23 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Jaden Dion Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty March 23 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Guadalupe Zubia, 20, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed March 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Robert Lance Ahnert, 45, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed March 31. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Oscar Molinar Castillo, 59, pleaded guilty March 31 to fail to stop and render aid and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

FORGERY

Delbert Liescke, 49, pleaded guilty March 30 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to 180 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

FRAUD

Nicole Ann Preston, 42, pleaded guilty March 30 to fraudulent use of identifying information (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Jon Jes Natividad Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty March 23 to harassment of public servant and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

John Hopkins, 41, pleaded guilty March 30 to indecency with a child exposes (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Tizavier Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty March 23 on two counts of indecency with a child exposes and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Hai Phu Nguyen, 52, pleaded guilty March 24 to Injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

KIDNAPPING

Danielle Breanna Gore, 28, had two counts of aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon charges dismissed March 30. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Delbert Liescke, 49, had an aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 30. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Donyvan Richard Carrillo, 31, had an aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 29. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Robert Steadham, 42, had an aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 29. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Ronald Carballosa Garcia, 34, had an aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 30. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Cedric Jermaine Bell, 50, pleaded guilty March 28 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Gilberto Castro, 47, pleaded guilty March 30 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Patricia Juana Mendoza, 43, pleaded guilty March 23 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

MANSLAUGHTER

Eliser Rodriguez Alvarado, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 31 on the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Lawrence Barber, Jr. was the attorney.

MURDER

Tizavier Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty March 23 to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Reyes, 25, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney

Aldo Ariel Samaniego, 39, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Arnulfo Estrada, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty March 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Hector Pena was the attorney.

Danielle Breanna Gore, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 30. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

David Garcia, 26, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 28 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf). Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Delbert Liescke, 49, pleaded guilty March 30 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Fabian Joel Luna, 32, pleaded guilty March 23 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Gerardo Joel Galvan, Jr., 36, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Gerardo Joel Galvan, Jr., 36, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Gwen Wynell Bergen, 64, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 28 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf). Judge James Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Hai Phu Nguyen, 52, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Joel Fuentez, 34, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

John David Neighbors, 37, pleaded guilty March 24 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Joshua Levi Moersch, 35, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 28 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Paul Nicholas Saputo, Jr. was the attorney.

Kenneth Wayne Griffin, 50, pleaded guilty March 28 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Kyle Morgan McCullough, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 27 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided.

Marisa Lynn Diese, 32, pleaded guilty March 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Matthew Kyle Jacobs, 36, had his probation rules amended March 30 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to six years probation. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Nicolas Ortiz, 59, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Robert Lance Ahnert, 45, pleaded guilty March 24 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Ryan Alex Siegrist, 28, pleaded guilty March 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Shelby Calderon Franco, 37, had a possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, (Sjf) charge dismissed March 23. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Shelby Calderon Franco, 37, pleaded guilty March 23 to lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Stacy Denene McGeehon, 53, pleaded guilty March 23 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Tiffany Marie Crenshaw, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Trisha Michelle Muth, 28, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Tyler Ryan Sullivan, 27, pleaded guilty March 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years in prison or two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Yadilet Licon Urquidi, 43, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Jammal Rashad Johnson, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 28 on the charge of aggravated robbery. Judge James Rush presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

Tyler Nicole Franco, 25, had his probation rules amended on March 23 on the charge of robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Kavas Sueon-Dejohn Green, 24, had a sexual assault of a child charge dismissed March 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Tizavier Jackson, 21, had two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge dismissed March 24. Judge Justin Low presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

William Taylor Keesler, 30, had a sexual assault (F2) charge dismissed March 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR

Paul Clark, 47, had a solicit prostitution/other payor charge dismissed March 29. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Adrian Reyes, 25, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, charge dismissed March 23. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Arnulfo Estrada, Jr., 44, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, charge dismissed March 30. Judge Justin Low presided. Hector Pena was the attorney.

Gwen Wynell Bergen, 64, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 28 on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Judge Justin Low presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Juana Burrola, 50, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, charge dismissed March 24. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Nicolas Ortiz, 59, pleaded guilty March 30 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Tyler Ryan Sullivan, 27, pleaded guilty March 30 to tamper with government record-insurance doc-defraud/harm and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

TAKING WEAPON FROM PEACE OFFICER

Omar Orlando Gonzalez, 40, pleaded guilty March 30 to taking a weapon from peace officer (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

Joel Rodriguez Tavarez, 41, pleaded guilty March 23 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

John David Neighbors, 37, pleaded guilty March 24 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Kolby Nelson Slaughter, 27, pleaded guilty March 30 to lesser included theft of service, more than $100, but less than $750, and was sentenced to 128 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Marisa Lynn Diese, 32, pleaded guilty March 24 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000 (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Roberto H. Rodriguez, 44, had a theft from person charge dismissed March 28. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Tristan Grant, 19, pleaded guilty March 23 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Tyler Ryan Sullivan, 27, pleaded guilty March 30 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000 and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

William Boyd Simmons, Jr., 43, pleaded guilty March 23 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000 and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jaden Dion Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty March 23 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Jasmin Kay Barraza, 24, pleaded guilty March 23 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Serenity Kay Jones, 25, pleaded guilty March 28 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Cedric Jermaine Bell, 50, pleaded guilty March 28 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Jaden Dion Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty March 23 to unlawful use of criminal instrument and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Oscar Molinar Castillo, 59, pleaded guilty March 30 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Robert Lance Ahnert, 45, pleaded guilty March 24 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

VIOLATION RELATING TO HANDLING USED OIL

Francisco Antonio Olivo, 48, pleaded guilty March 23 to violation relating to handling used oil and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.