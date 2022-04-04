ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 4, 2022

Apr. 4—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Ashton Ladontaie Bowie, 26, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv) charge dismissed March 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Daniel Ruiz Subia, 58, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed March 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Fredrick Hernandez Balcazar, 41, pleaded guilty March 25 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Fredrick Hernandez Balcazar, 41, pleaded guilty March 25 to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Israel Barragan Ortega, 43, pleaded guilty March 10 to aggravated assault against public servant and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Robert Christopher Perez, 41, was acquitted by jury March 24 on the charge of assault peace officer/judge. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Sergio Alfonso Cabrera, 49, had an assault public servant charge dismissed Feb. 15. Judge Justin Low presided.

Victor D. Reyes Vazquez, 23, pleaded guilty March 25 to an assault of a pregnant person and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING

Rocky Olivas Hernandez, 30, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed March 25. Judge James Rush presided.

BURGLARY

Kevin Charles Williams, 39, pleaded guilty March 24 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 437 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Story continues

Samuel Jesus Avila, 19, pleaded guilty March 3 to burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Victor D. Reyes Vazquez, 23, had a continuous violence against family charge dismissed March 25. Judge James Rush presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

DWI

Christopher Daniel Munoz, 48, pleaded guilty March 25 to driving while intoxicated, third or more and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

James Andrew Gomez, 35, pleaded guilty March 24 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to five years and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Joe Angel Vargas, 26, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 24 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Rocky Olivas Hernandez, 30, pleaded guilty March 25 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ruben Salinas, 27, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 23 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Robert E. Hollmann was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Jacob Adam Joseph Smith, 25, had a fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years charge dismissed March 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

FORGERY

Linda A. Gunn, 74, pleaded guilty March 25 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Marangelys Rosa Rosario, 24, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 24 on the charge of forgery financial instrument. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

FRAUD

Corey Dan Underhill, 46, pleaded guilty March 24 to fraud possession/use credit or debit card, more than five, but less than 10, and was sentenced to 176 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Gary Colman Landreth, 65, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional serious bodily injury/mental charge dismissed March 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Bernice Jordan, 57, pleaded guilty March 24 to manufacturer delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

James Curtis West, 30, had an obstruction or retaliation charge dismissed March 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Amanda Fay Blair, 39, pleaded guilty March 18 to lesser included offense of possession of controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Anthony Michael Dean Banister, 27, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Johnny San Miguel, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed March 25. Judge James Rush presided.

Rickie Allen Henry, 50, pleaded guilty March 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ruben Salinas, 27, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 23 on the charge of attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Robert E. Hollmann was the attorney.

SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

Gary Colman Landreth, 65, was convicted by jury March 23 on five counts the charge of sex abuse of child and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Gary Colman Landreth, 65, was convicted by jury March 23 on charge of trafficking child engage conduct/sexual and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

THEFT

Anthony Tulon Johnson, 33, pleaded guilty March 23 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Craig Howell, 47, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 24 on the charge of theft of service, more than $20,000, but less than $100,000. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

David Allen Pratt, 68, pleaded guilty March 24 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions (SJF) and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Ennis Shedwin, III, 49, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed March 24. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Nathan Leon Stephens, 51, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed March 24. Judge James Rush presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Corey Dan Underhill, 46, pleaded guilty March 24 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to 176 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Johnny San Miguel, 33, pleaded guilty March 25 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Marsha Marie Beltran, 29, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 23 on the charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

Martin Barrera, 55, pleaded guilty March 17 to violation bond/protective order (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.