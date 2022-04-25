ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 25, 2022

Apr. 25—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Naomi Elizabeth Douglas, 36, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal April 19 on the charge of abandoning endangering a child. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Jesus Manuel Villa, Jr., 28, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed April 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jonathan Carrillo, 27, pleaded guilty April 18 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Ricardo Hernandez, 37, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed April 20. Judge John Shrode presided. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

Richard Duran Beltran, 36, pleaded guilty April 14 to assault by strangulation FV and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Tavoreon Shavod Smith, 34, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed April 18. Judge John Shrode presided.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Ryan Alexander Ehrenberg King, 25, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed April 12. Judge John Shrode presided.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Karime Baeza, 30, pleaded guilty April 18 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Rene Navarrete Fleming, 44, pleaded guilty April 13 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, (SJF) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

DWI

Fabio Barragan, 34, pleaded guilty April 13 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Aaron Graham, 68, pleaded guilty April 13 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 161 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Andre Jerron Thomas, 43, pleaded guilty April 18 to evading arrested or detention with motor vehicle and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Joseph Joaquin Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty April 18 to evading arrest detain arrest with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal.

Oswaldo Salazar, 28, pleaded guilty April 12 to evading arrest detain with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Tavoreon Shavod Smith, 34, pleaded guilty April 18 to failure to stop and render aid and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FRAUD

Cesar Figueroa, 26, pleaded guilty April 13 to fraud use/possession identifying info # items, less than five, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

David Houston Roe, 37, pleaded guilty April 18 to fraud use/possession identifying info # items, less than five and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

IMPROPER RELATIONSHIP

William Hikes Boone, 52, pleaded guilty April 20 on two counts of improper relationship and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Baudelio Ramirez, 55, had an obstruction or retaliation charge dismissed April 13. Judge Justin Low presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Aiden Nevaeh Martinez, 19, pleaded guilty April 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Andre Fernando Aguilar, 26, pleaded guilty April 12 to a lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Billy Doyle Robinson, Jr., 47, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to 90 days in county jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Danny Carrasco, 40, pleaded guilty March 22 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and was sentenced to 203 days in state jail in order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Eusebio Marquez, 48, pleaded guilty April 12 to possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one, cocaine, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal.

Fabio Barragan, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) dismissed April 13. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Gabriel Gilwuron, 45, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, 481.115 HSC state jail felony, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jesus Aguilar, 18, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) charge dismissed April 18. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Oscar Amancio, 18, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) charge dismissed April 18. Judge John Shrode presided.

Qughvondrick Jefferson, 20, pleaded guilty April 12 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Terry Deion Powell, 23, pleaded guilty April 12 to possession of a controlled substance more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Travis Andrew Smith, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Veronica Garza, 45, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed April 14. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Rylin Eric Burritt, 19, had a possession of child pornography charge dismissed April 18. Judge John Shrode presided.

William Hikes Boone, 52, pleaded guilty April 20 to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL

Rylin Eric Burritt, 19, pleaded guilty April 18 to publish/threat to publish intimate visual material and was sentenced to five years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Pedro Rojas, Jr., 26, had an aggravated robbery charge dismissed May 2, 2018. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Randy Ray Cobarrubio, 55, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal April 20 on two counts attempt to commit sexual assault. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Aiden Nevaeh Martinez, 19, pleaded guilty April 18 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

THEFT

David Houston Roe, 37, pleaded guilty April 18 to theft and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

David Houston Roe, 37, pleaded guilty April 18 to theft of property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

David Houston Summers, 44, pleaded guilty April 18 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

James William Streib, 35, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed April 13. Judge James Rush presided.

Justin Luciano Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty April 18 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, (SJF) and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Johnny Guerrero, 34, pleaded guilty April 18 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Sueellen Montoya, 21, pleaded guilty March 31 to an unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to eight months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. V. LaTawn White was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Andre Jerron Thomas, 43, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed April 18. Judge James Rush presided.

David Houston Roe, 37, pleaded guilty April 18 to unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.