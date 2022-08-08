ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 8, 2022

Aug. 8—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Aaron Dewayne McMaryion, 28, pleaded guilty July 27 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Casey Johnson, 41, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 3 on the charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Lawrence Barber, Jr. was the attorney.

Christopher Lynn Caswell, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Elpidio Alejandro Rodriguez Venegas, 31, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed July 29. Judge John Shrode presided.

Elpidio Alejandro Rodriguez Venegas, 31, pleaded guilty July 29 to assault EMS personnel providing services and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Elpidio Alejandro Rodriguez Venegas, 31, pleaded guilty July 29 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Gregory Cato, 52, pleaded guilty July 29 on two counts on the charge of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Iridian Mei Vasquez, 19, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 2. Judge John Shrode presided.

Ishmael Casas, III, 26, pleaded guilty July 29 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Jonathan Taylor Jojola, 33, pleaded guilty July 27 to assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to four years probation and four years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jose Manuel Macias Jr., 37, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon ( F2) charge dismissed July 29. Judge John Shrode presided.

Kurt Jared Uncapher, 39, pleaded guilty July 27 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Luis Ramirez Marron, 50, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed July 8, 2008. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

Pedro Antonio Gomez, 30, was convicted July 27 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to eight years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Pedro Antonio Gomez, 30, was acquitted by jury July 27 on two charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Khristen Scott, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Jose Carlos Torres, Jr., 50, pleaded guilty July 27 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Khristen Scott, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Iliana Alexis Mendoza, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to deadly conduct and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Irene Gomez Mitchell, 61, pleaded guilty July 26 to driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to three years probation and three years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jose Alfredo Jimenez, 53, had his probation revoked July 15 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Raul Sanchez, Jr., 25, pleaded guilty July 27 to driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to 10 year probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Ronnie Fields Boren, 43, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Armida Melendez, 50, pleaded guilty July 26 to two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Raul Galvan, 59, pleaded guilty July 27 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Alfredo Tavarez Acosta, 33, pleaded guilty July 26 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 103 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Brandon Lewis Babcock, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Christopher Lynn Caswell, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

George Aaron Gomez, 32, had his probation rules amended July 29 on the charge of evading arrest detain with previous conviction and sentenced to four years in probation. Judge John Shrode presided. Robert V. Garcia and D. Bret Mansur were the attorneys.

Ricardo Molina Rios, 27, pleaded guilty July 29 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

FOOD STAMPS USE/ALTER/TRANSFER

Antonia Rascon Monge, 62, pleaded guilty Nov. 20, 1995 to food stamps use/alter/transfer, more than $200 and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Antonia Rascon Monge, 62, had two counts of food stamps use/alter/transfer, more than $200 charge dismissed Nov. 20, 1995. Judge John Shrode presided. Judge John Shrode presided.

FORGERY

Jesse Castillo Villarreal, 51, had seven counts of forgery financial instrument charges dismissed June 7, 2017. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Luis Lopez Paiz, 54, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 26 on the charge of forgery government/national government institute/money/security. Judge John W. Smith presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

FRAUD

Jesse Castillo Villarreal, 51, had a fraud use/possession identifying info (F3) charge dismissed June 7, 2017. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Dunk McDavid, 70, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charges dismissed Aug. 3. Judge Justin Low presided. Robert V. Garcia and Chris Fostel were attorneys.

KIDNAPPING

Jermiah Joseph Delao, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to aggravated kidnapping terrorize and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

MANSLAUGHTER

Harrington Duffy, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Amber Wilson, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed July 27. Judge James Rush presided.

Amber Wilson, 28, pleaded guilty to July 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail.

Andres Manuel Canales, 25, pleaded guilty July 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 575 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Aureliano Valenzuela Sanchez, 43, pleaded guilty July 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Carmel Tara Winn, 40, pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a lesser included offense and was sentenced to one year in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Danielle Ann Castillo, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Estevan Gabriel Sylvas, 32, pleaded guilty July 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

Jeanne Marie Lustig, 51, pleaded guilty July 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Oscar Obrien, 49, pleaded guilty July 20 on the charge of lesser included possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Presley Lopez, 30, pleaded guilty July 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Raymond Odale Castro, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Ricky Lee Duralia, 42, was convicted July 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Roberto Moreno, 25, had a possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, (SJF) charge dismissed July 28. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Sarah Camille Hudson, 46, pleaded guilty July 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Tammy Freitag Hines, 52, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Tammy Tyre Helms, 49, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Tammy Tyre Helms, 49, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Tony Dewayne Frasier, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams charge dismissed Aug. 2. Judge John Shrode presided.

Zachry Wade Pierce, 34, pleaded guilty July 20 on the charge of lesser included possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Zenaida Galaviz, 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 3 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Adam Garcia, 35, was convicted July 28 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dunk McDavid, 70, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to sexual assault and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Justin Low presided. Robert V. Garcia and Chris Fostel were attorneys.

Ruben Ramirez, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 on two counts of sexual assault child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

Santos Carlos Padilla, Sr., 54, had an attempt to commit sexual assault charge dismissed July 28. Judge John Shrode presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Carmel Tara Winn, 40, pleaded guilty July 20 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison and Feliz Abalos were the attorneys.

Jose Subia, 39, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Aug. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Julio Cesar Montes, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Lorenza Daniela Dominguez, 37, pleaded guilty July 27 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

Raul Sanchez, Jr., 25, pleaded guilty July 27 to terroristic threat and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

THEFT

Antonio Sosa Alvarado, 38, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 charge dismissed Aug. 2. Judge John Shrode presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Araceli A. Urias, 50, had a theft charge dismissed Aug. 2. Judge John Shrode presided.

Ishmael Casas, III, 26, had a theft of firearm charge dismissed July 29. Judge John Shrode presided.

Jesus Cardona, 43, pleaded guilty July 26 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, (F3) and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal

Jose Subia, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Ricky Lee Duralia, 42, pleaded guilty July 29 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Rosalinda Johnson, 50, pleaded guilty July 26 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

William Taggart Guinan, 56, pleaded guilty July 29 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 and was sentenced to nine months on state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

William Taggart Guinan, 56, pleaded guilty July 29 to theft of copper and was sentenced to nine months on state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF FOOD STAMPS

Antonia Rascon Monge, 62, had an unauthorized transfer of food stamps charge dismissed Nov. 20, 1995. Judge John Shrode presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Aaron Dewayne McMaryion, 28, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed July 27. Judge John Shrode presided.

Elpidio Alejandro Rodriguez Venegas, 31, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed July 29. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ricardo Molina Rios, 27, pleaded guilty July 29 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication.

Ricky Lee Duralia, 42, was convicted July 29 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

William Taggart Guinan, 56, pleaded guilty July 29 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Raymond Odale Castro, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 on two counts of unlicensed possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.