ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 15, 2022

Aug. 15—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Brock Kolten Terry, 32, pleaded guilty July 29 on two counts of aggravated assault against public servant (F2) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Charles Emer, 46, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Aug. 10. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Charles Emer, 46, had two counts of aggravated assault deadly weapon charges dismissed Aug. 10. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Damian Truangel Ramirez, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 15, 2020 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Daniel Carrillo Marquez, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 9 on the charge of intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Frank Martinez, 32, pleaded guilty July 22 to an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV) and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Christopher Lee Hart, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Katelyn Mathis, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Ariesley Ruiz Cabrera, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Christopher Lee Hart, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jerome Harrison, 39, had a criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Aug. 4. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Steven Linton Collett, 47, had a deadly conduct charge dismissed Aug. 4. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

DWI

Julio Tavarez Polanco, 54, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 8 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Robin Dale Norris, 66, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Brock Kolten Terry, 32, pleaded guilty July 29 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

FAIL TO STOP & RENDER AID

Emer Charles, 46, had a fail to stop and render aid charge dismissed Aug. 10. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Ramon Alvarado Villa, 60, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 8 on the charge of indecency with a child exposure. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Jeromie Lynn Patterson, 45, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Aug. 8. Judge John Shrode presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

MANSLAUGHTER

Daniel Carrillo Marquez, 34, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 9 on the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Isai Hurtado Salvatierra, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 on the charge of lesser included offense of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Charles Emer, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Chastity Leann Pacheco, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 9 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Robert E. Hollmann was the attorney.

Christopher Lee Hart, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Darron Eugene Davis, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 on the charge of a lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Iliana Alexis Mendoza, 25, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 10. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jennifer R. Perez, 33, pleaded guilty July 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Luis Angel Hernandez, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Steven Jesus Rodriguez, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Yovany Adrian Baeza, 27, pleaded guilty July 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge J. A. "Jim" Bobo approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Kristina Tiara Riley, 26, had an aggravated robbery charge dismissed Aug. 4. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jonathan Miguel Ortiz Rodriguez, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

STALKING

Jerome Harrison, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to stalking and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Lucas Juan Molina, 46, pleaded guilty July 28 on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

THEFT

Alix Mckenna Pierce, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Joseph Michael Lanuza, 29, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Aug. 4. Judge Denn Whalen presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.