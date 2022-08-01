ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 1, 2022

Aug. 1—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Osmany Romero Peguero, 42, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 21 on the charge of abandon/endanger a child (Sjf). Judge James Rush presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Jevon Leander Bell, 28, pleaded guilty July 20 to four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

John Jacob Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty July 20 to assault of pregnant person and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

Jorge Nieves Samaniego, 34, had a burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault (Fv)(F2) charge dismissed July 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Mayley Baggett, 28, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed July 21. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Michael Anthony Zambrano, 24, pleaded guilty July 20 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Hector Jesus Garcia Urias, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty July 22 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Hector Jesus Garcia, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty July 22 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 569 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jeremy Gomez, 37, pleaded guilty July 22 to burglary of building and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Sara Ann Leek, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 25 on the charge of burglary of habitation. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 40, pleaded guilty July 21 to burglary of building and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Kreasta Francuria Arnold, 46, had her probation revoked July 15 on five counts of credit card abuse and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode presided. Robert E. Hollmann and J. Roxane Blount were the attorneys.

DWI

Gary D. Sims, 61, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 21 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge James Rush presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Lorenzo Robles, 68, pleaded guilty July 22 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Adriel J. Flores, 20, pleaded guilty July 21 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Dakota Douglas Dixon, 29, pleaded guilty July 22 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush presided.

Hector Jesus Garcia Urias, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty July 22 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jevon Leander Bell, 28, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed July 20. Judge James Rush presided.

HINDER APPREHENSION

Cindy Annette Roberts, 41, pleaded guilty July 20 to hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Marco Antonio Jimenez, 45, pleaded guilty July 22 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Daniel Salgado, Jr., 40, had his probation rules amended July 21 on the charge of lesser included possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years and six months probation. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Deja Janay Smith, 26, pleaded guilty July 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Fernando Salais, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed July 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

James Tyran Henley, 41, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed July 22. Judge James Rush presided.

James Tyran Henley, 41, pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Jose Alfredo Campozano, 31, pleaded guilty July 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Lisandra Oramos Vita, 27, pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Reba Brothers Chambliss, 65, pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Roberto Hernandez Hernandez, 41, pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Suzanne McMahan, 61, pleaded guilty July 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Terrence Louis Jackson, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed July 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 40, pleaded guilty July 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ROBBERY

Alaysia Raecole Liggins, 20, pleaded guilty July 20 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Ashton Tyzain Ward, 18, pleaded guilty July 21 to two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Noah Quiroz, 21, had his probation rules amended July 21 on the charge of robbery and was sentenced to eight years probation. Judge James Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

SELL STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

Sarah Camille Hudson, 46, pleaded guilty July 18 to sell stolen regulated materials and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 40, pleaded guilty July 21 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

THEFT

Beverly Vianee White, 26, pleaded guilty July 20 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Dannette Dbree Dalbert, 42, pleaded guilty July 21 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to two days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Hector Jesus Garcia Urias, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty July 22 to theft property more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jacob Allen Davis, 41, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal July 21 on the charge of theft by check, $1500 or more but less than $20,000. Judge James Rush presided. Luis A. Chavez and Marc Chastain were the attorneys.

Jim Tavarez, 38, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed July 20. Judge James Rush presided.

Sergio Ernesto Castro, 43, pleaded guilty July 20 to theft — aggregated and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Jim Tavarez, 38, pleaded guilty July 20 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Christopher Duane Wallace, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty July 21 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.