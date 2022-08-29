ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 29, 2022

Aug. 29—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Francisco Javier Subia, 52, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 18. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jason Luby, 40, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Juan Zubia, 19, had his probation rules amended Aug. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Justin Low presided. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Mario N. Baeza, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 10 on the charge of assault by strangulation family violence and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

DWI

Norma Patricia Porras, 48, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Omero Aguirre Carrasco, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to four years probation and six years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

EVADING ARREST

Apolinar Vasquez Saucedo, 39, was convicted Aug. 17 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Oscar Manzano, 26 pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to evading arrest detention causing death and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

MANSLAUGHTER

Jose Bernabe Ballardo, 34, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 on the charge of lesser included offense of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Andres Rucobo, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 on two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to 15 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Levario, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Hannah Kristen Powers, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Joshua Rochelle, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Vanessa Walters, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Veontez Royshon Crowe, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR

Joshua Rochelle, 41, had a solicit prost/other payor charge dismissed Aug. 19. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Adrian Levario, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Alonso V. Sanchez, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jennifer Bryn McKenzie, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Michael James Choulat, 42, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Aug. 18. Judge Denn Whalen presided.