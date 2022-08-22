ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: August 22, 2022

Aug. 22—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY/DEATH

Gerardo Cardoza, 41, had an accident involving death charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

Leticia Maldonado Ramirez, 53, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to accident involving injury and was sentenced to 30 months probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Amron Robinson, 26, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed Aug. 17. Judge James Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

David Silvas, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Esmeralda Urias Pineda, 38, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jessie R. Reyes, 37, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge Justin Low presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Phillip Ray Lenquest, 56, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Jeffrey Lanell Waugh, 41, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

Michael Matthew Ingram, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

DWI

Daniel Santiago Martinez, Jr., 51, had his probation revoked Aug. 2 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Javier Ramirez, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to three years probation and seven years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Luis Arnol Arzate-Baeza, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Chrystal Rene Marquez, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 16 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Jake K. Floyd, 54, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 16 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Robert E. Hollmann was the attorney.

Veronica Abigail Lopez, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Joshua Stephen Hunke, 43, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

FORGERY

Angela Montano Tarango, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 16 on the charge of forgery by passing. Judge James Rush presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Trineka Lashawn Freeman, 41, had her probation revoked Aug. 10 on the charge of forgery financial instrument, and was sentenced to four years and six months probation. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Bobby Wayne McDowell, 51, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 on four counts of indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Craig Lee Lomax, 55, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge Justin Low presided.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Benjamin Joneth Bafun, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 16 on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge James Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

MURDER

David Silvas, 39, had a murder (F1) charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Christopher Hadnot, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge James Rush presided.

Jessie R. Reyes, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge James Rush presided.

Joshua L Gilliland, 43, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Joshua Stephen Hunke, 43, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Landon D. Culp, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) charge dismissed Aug. 16. Judge James Rush presided.

Manuel Morales Franco, 50, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 17. Judge Justin Low presided.

Manuel Morales Franco, 50, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Marc Slattery, 62, pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Martin Brito, Jr., 41, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 17. Judge James Rush presided.

ROBBERY

Jomanuel Gonzales, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 on the charge of lesser included offense of robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

SMUGGLING

Alberto Baeza Leyva, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to smuggling of persons and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Alberto Baeza Leyva, 27, had five counts of smuggling of persons charges dismissed Aug. 17. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

THEFT

Alia Iruviere, 45, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 16 on the charge of theft (Sjf). Judge John W. Smith presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Trineka Lashawn Freeman, 41, had her probation revoked Aug. 10 on two counts of theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to four years and six months probation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Brian Lee McGill, 42, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Aug. 11. Judge Denn Whalen presided.