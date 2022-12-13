Ector County Felony Dispositions: Dec. 12, 2022

Dec. 12—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARSON

Lee Anthony Juarez, 21, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to arson and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Adrienne Donte Rivera Holland, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Anthony B. Cantrell and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

Christian Bueno, 21, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Dec. 1. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Christian Bueno, 21, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Isaiah Elias Lara, 23, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Jahmiliya Shavell Whitsett, 34, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Dec. 02. Judge John Shrode presided.

BURGLARY

Joe Cruz Payen, 37, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Dec. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Manuel Rodriguez Sandate, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to criminal mischief and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez and Lilly Plummer were the attorneys.

DWI

Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was convicted Nov. 29 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Judge Justin Low approved the deal. ony Chavez was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to engaging in organized criminal activity (FS) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Bryan Evading Flores, 18, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Christopher Julian Rodriguez, 30, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Nov. 29. Judge John Shrode presided.

Jermaine Dewayne Hubbard, 36, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed Dec. 7. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Joseph Andrew Reyes, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to evading arrest or detention with vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Niki Le-Reyn Leal, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FORGERY

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

FRAUD

Alexanderi A. Merchen, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Tyler Roy Melvin, 23, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to injury child/elderly/disable with serious intentional bodily injury/mental and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Dec. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Alexander L. Levario, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight days in county jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Arturo Rios, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Bryan Flores, 18, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Dec. 7. Judge John Shrode presided.

Caitlin Paige Egan, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Cody Ray Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Earnest Gerald Morris, 57, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 104 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Emanuel Alvarado, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jermaine Dewayne Hubbard, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Joe Cruz Payen, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

John Colter Taylor, 45, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 29. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Megan Elizabeth Cantrell, 25, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Roque Machuca Ybarra, III, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Wesley Scott Davis, 42, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Dec. 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Alexanderi A. Merchen, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Joe Cruz Payen, 37, had a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 charge dismissed Dec. 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 40, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Nov. 28. Judge John Shrode presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Morejon Suslay, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 6 on the charge of theft. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jermaine Dewayne Hubbard, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Manuel Rodriguez Sandate, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.