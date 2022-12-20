Ector County Felony Dispositions: Dec. 18, 2022

Dec. 19—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

>> Eladio Sierra, Jr., 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to accident involving injury (FU) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

ASSAULT

>> Chasity Renee Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

>> Nathan Sandoval, 25, was convicted Dec. 7 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

>> Roderick Trumane Boger, 49, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV) and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Tracy Garn Betts, 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to assault family/household member previous conviction and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Voilet LaTawn White and Luke Garrett were the attorneys.

>> Tracy Garn Betts, 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

BURGLARY

>> Russell Vanover, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

>> Severa Leann Aguilar, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to burglary habitation intend other felony and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

>> James Garland Latham, 39, had his probation revoked Dec. 1 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode presided.

>> Raul Natividad Lara, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> George Aaron Gomez, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Nathan Sandoval, 25, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed Dec. 9. Judge James Rush presided.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Martin Anthony Gordon, 41, had an injury to an elderly individual charge dismissed Dec. 12. Judge Justin Low presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

>> Carl Current, Jr., 68, had an illegal dumping commercial, more than 200 pounds, but less than 200 cubic feet, charge dismissed Dec. 13. Judge John Shrode presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

KIDNAPPING

>> Nathan Sandoval, 25, was convicted Dec. 7 on the charge of aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon family violation and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

>> Cody Ray Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

>> Juventino Saldana Hurtado, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal.

>> Severa Leann Aguilar, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY CHARGE

>> Steven Morales, 36, had an engage in organized criminal activity charge dismissed. Judge Justin Low presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Alejandro Lujan Manzano, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

>> Michael John Sorensen, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Nancy Baeza Carrasco, 44, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to three years in state prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

>> Roger Quincy Risher, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Dec. 14. Judge John Shrode presided.

>> Roger Quincy Risher, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 274 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

>> Russell Vanover, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Dec. 9. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Tommy James Garcia, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Dec. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Tommy James Garcia, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) charge dismissed Dec. 9. Judge John Shrode presided.

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

>> Caneto Jason Tarango, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 7 on the charge of possession of marijuana, five pounds or less but more than four ounces. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

>> Nick Ybarra, 28, had his probation rules amended Dec. 14 on the charge of prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility and was sentenced to four years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Xavier Ray Diaz, 29, had a robbery charge dismissed Dec. 8. Judge John Shrode presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

>> Eva Valenzuela Polanco, 64, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Dec. 13. Judge Justin Low presided.

THEFT

>> Ana Rosa Huerta Garcia, 36, had a theft charge dismissed April 9, 2018. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Toronto J. Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 10 months in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

>> Tracy Garn Betts, 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

>> Tracy Garn Betts, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Tommy James Garcia, 37, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Dec. 9. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Toronto J. Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to unauthorized use of vehicle, (SJF) and was sentenced to 10 months in county jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

VIOLATION OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS

>> Arlinton Martinez Ferras, 47, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to violation of motor fuel tax requirements and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.