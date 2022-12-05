Ector County Felony Dispositions: Dec. 5, 2022

Dec. 5—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Jennifer Menchaca, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

John Eric McGuire, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 29 on the charge of abandon/endanger a child — criminal negligence (SJF). Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Jose Louis Alday, 50, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 16 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Matthew Ryan Woolf, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 21 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence (SJF). Judge John Shrode presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Nieves Caridad Perez, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Noel Noriega, 27, had an abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence charge dismissed Nov. 29. Judge Justin Low presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Carl Evan Cockren, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Christian Marquez, 25, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed Nov. 28. Judge John Shrode presided.

Darby Ellsworth Elkins, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

David Ray Barraza, 49, pleaded Nov. 28 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Dayron Aguirre Alvarez, 22, pleaded Nov. 28 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Fermin Gomez Jr, 52, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Johnny Ray Ellen, 32, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Sandy Lynne Stewart was the attorney.

Jose Angel Salgado, 33, pleaded Nov. 28 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Josue Gabriel Aguilar, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Madeline Carmen Lopez, 49, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge James Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Marcus Burnett, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 29 on the charge of assault — family violence (F3). Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Michael Anthony Gonzales, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Michael Villarreal, 37, had an intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury charge dismissed Nov. 17. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

Pete Anthony Gonzales, 30, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed Nov. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Pete Anthony Gonzales, 30, had an assault of pregnant person charge dismissed Nov. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

BURGLARY

Calvin King, 25, had his probation revoked Nov. 18 on the charge of burglary of building and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Judge James Rush presided. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Kornell Diante Jackson Fox, 20, pleaded Nov. 28 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Logan James Frank, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 29 on the charge of burglary of habitation. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Santiago Jimenez Trevino Jr., 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Juan Manuel Perez, 46, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 21 on the charge of criminal mischief. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

Amber Michelle Perez, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mark S. Snodgrass was the attorney.

Belinda Anna Marie Douglas, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 21 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child passenger. Judge Judge Justin Low presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Mario Alfonso Martinez, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Miguel Angel Velasquez, 28, pleaded Nov. 28 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and four years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Jessica Morales, 36, had her probation rules amended Nov. 21 on the charge of endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge John W. Smith presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Mattew Brian Roe, 25, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed Nov. 29. Judge Justin Low presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Robert Jordan Nunez, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 22 on the charge of evading arrest or detention. Judge James Rush presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

FORGERY

Aaron Jason Burk, 44, had a forgery charge dismissed Nov. 29. Judge Justin Low presided.

Charles Earl Bridges, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Marissa Kay Greer, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 30 on the charge of injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

MANSLAUGHTER

Michael Villarreal, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle (F2) and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Judge Tryon D. Lewis approved the deal.

MURDER

Mattew Brian Roe, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Amber Sherri Shank, 38, had her probation rules amended Nov. 15 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to three years and 18 months probation. Judge Joe Connally presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Antonio Martinez Adame, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Christopher Lee Pickett, 44, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 28. Judge John Shrode presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Christopher Lee Pickett, 44, pleaded Nov. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Cy Douglass Bowden, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

David Oswaldo Ramirez, 24, pleaded Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Dolores Christina Arme, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 21 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Estrella Yruegas, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 16. Judge John Shrode presided.

Isiah Cobarrubio, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 22 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jarius Jareel Briggs, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge John Shrode presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jennifer Menchaca, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 18. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

John Edward Morrison, 63, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 21 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, DFZ IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Jose Angel Salgado, 33, pleaded Nov. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Lauren Christine Brown, 32, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 28 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Lionel Hernandez Reynosa, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Nov. 28. Judge John Shrode presided.

Maurice M. Green, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 17 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided.

Max William Strawn, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Michael Cortinas, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 16 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Robert Joseph Westman, 53, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Aaron E. Eckman was the attorney.

September McCall, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Nov. 17. Judge John Shrode presided.

Steven Mendoza, 42, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell and Luis A. Chavez were the attorneys.

Wendy Dawn Nading, 49, pleaded Nov. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Adrian Adonas Sotelo, 38, had a robbery charge dismissed Nov. 28. Judge John Shrode presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Carl Evan Cockren, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Christopher Dean Simpson, 22, pleaded Nov. 28 to sexual assault child and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Brenda Kay Furr, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode presided.

THEFT

Brionne Chere Wright, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to theft property with less than 2,500 enhanced and was sentenced to 250 days in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Fermin Gomez, Jr., 52, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Frank Meredith Pitman, 32, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 22 on the charge of theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions. Judge James Rush presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Hector Manuel Martinez, Jr., 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 22 on the charge of theft of firearm. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Max William Strawn, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Jean Deleon, 51, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 30 on the charge of theft. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to theft of firearm (SJF) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia and Michael Louis McLeaish were the attorneys.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Lana Cheyenne Heath, 17, pleaded Nov. 28 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Mario Alfonso Martinez, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 31, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge John Shrode presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Mattew Brian Roe, 25, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Nov. 29. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.