Ector County Felony Dispositions: Dec. 26, 2022

Dec. 26—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH

Humberto Polanco, 37, was convicted Dec. 15 on the charge of accident involving death and was sentenced to life in prison. Jason Leach and Michael Louis McLeaish were the attorneys.

ASSAULT

Abdiel Gonzales Tejada, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Jaren Skyler Alvarez, 19, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jason Alexander Gonzalez, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 16 on the charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv)(F3). Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jose Lewis Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jose Lewis Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to assault on security officer and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jose Lewis Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Misael Adrian Duran Giner, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to assault peace officer/judge and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Colby Blaine Ogle, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to burglary of building and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge George D. Gilles approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Monty Karl Roberts, 59, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to burglary of building and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Jose Lewis Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to criminal mischief and was sentenced to 583 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

Pedro Escobedo Reyes, 40, had his probation rules amended Dec. 19 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more, and was sentenced to six years probation and six years in prison (suspended). Judge James Rush presided. Alan B. Harris was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Brian Aguilar, 18, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Ernest Marquez Wright, Jr., , pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt.

Michael Mendoza, 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and eight years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

FORGERY

Gregorio Ortega, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to lesser-included offense of forgery financial instrument, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, IAT and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

Christopher Dillon Walker, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to illegal dumping, more than1,000 pounds or less than 200 cubic feet and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Robert Llanez, 53, had an indecency with a child (F2) charges dismissed Dec. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Jessica Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to injury child/elderly/disabled criminal negligence (Fv) and 300 days in county jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Marco Antonio Jimenez, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Mark Anthony Garza, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

MURDER

Humberto Polanco, 37, was convicted Dec. 15 on the charge of murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Jason Leach and Michael Louis McLeaish were the attorneys.

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR

Shaun Russell Conley, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 on two counts of online solicit of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alvaro Villar Medina, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 243 days in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Calonski Lejon Clinton, 49, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal

Christopher Dillon Walker, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Christopher Dillon Walker, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Clarence Lamount Wesley, 63, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Dec. 15. Judge James Rush presided. Lilly Plummer was the attorney.

Cory Alexander Hopson, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Jessie Morales, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Jorelvis Montoya, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Lorenzo Castro Uribe, Jr., 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Mark Anthony Garza, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Misael Adrian Duran Giner, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

Nestor Miguel Carrillo-Garcia, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Tyler Dunivan, 28, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Jessie Morales, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to prohibited weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Robert Llanez, 53, had two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (F1) charges dismissed Dec. 16. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

Shaun Russell Conley, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to aggravated sexual assault of child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Humberto Polanco, 37, was convicted Dec. 15 on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jason Leach and Michael Louis McLeaish were the attorneys.

THEFT

Colby Blaine Ogle, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to theft of copper and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Colby Blaine Ogle, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Wilbert Charlie Ross Williams, 30, had a theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, charge dismissed Dec. 19. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Wilbert Charlie Ross Williams, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to theft and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Damon Jet Martin, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Ivan Berra Ledesma, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.