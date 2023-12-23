Ector County Felony Dispositions: December 22, 2023

Dec. 22—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Ricardo Baeza. Pleaded guilty to lesser included offense of attempted aggravated assault. Deferred adjudication. Three years probation. 180 hours community service.

Ivan Garay. Pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deferred adjudication. 10 years probation. 600 hours community service.

Dustin Rodriguez. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault. 13 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Hector Rodriguez Jr. Pleaded guilty to robbery. Deferred adjudication. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Chris Wooten. Pleaded guilty. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deferred adjudication. Seven years probation. 420 hours community service. Theft of a firearm. Deferred adjudication. Two years probation. 120 hours community service.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Jesus Jose Chavez Jr. Lamar utility trailer.

Hayley Archuleta. $3,263.