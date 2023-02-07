Ector County Felony Dispositions: Feb. 6, 2023

Feb. 6—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Evelyn Molina, 17, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Gerardo Salas, 24, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge John Shrode presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Joseph Nathaniel James, 29, had an assault public servant charge dismissed Jan. 27. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Joseph Nathaniel James, 29, had an assault public servant charge dismissed Jan. 27. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Maria Chapa, 38, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Jan. 27. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Steve Hershberger was the attorney.

Michael Anthony Villasenor, 46, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Jan. 26. Judge John Shrode presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Victor Munoz Martinez, 36, had three counts of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Jan. 25. Judge John Shrode presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Victor Munoz Martinez, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John Shrode presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

BURGLARY

James Evert Mosley, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 27 on the charge of burglary of habitation. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Austin R. Mathis was the attorney.

Joseph Nathaniel James, 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 730 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Mariela Payen Baeza, 28, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to criminal mischief and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Dana Joy Jones, 48, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to deadly conduct discharge firearm and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

DWI

Adam KC Carrasco, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Sabastian Jaydan Ocon, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

FORGERY

Chaizel Vorsheon Milton, 23, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to forgery government/national government institution/money/security and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Ramon Duran, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to harassment of public servant and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Austin Nava, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 on the charge of lesser-included offense of indecency with a child exposes and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Rafael Ponce, 59, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Sabastian Jaydan Ocon, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Christopher Scott Volz, 55, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. and Luis A. Chavez were the attorneys.

Donna Michelle Noeller, 54, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Reymundo M. Ramirez, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Justin Micheal Bice, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Jan. 27. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Jose Rolando Trejo, 38, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Frenshjann Sutton, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Joseph Rocha, 43, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Isaac T. Franco, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Justin Micheal Bice, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

THEFT

Alvaro Zuniga Macias, 44, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Justin Micheal Bice, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Pamela Marie Ybarra, 42¬, was convicted Jan. 24 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Chaizel Vorsheon Milton, 23, had an unlawful possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Jan. 26. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jose Rene Tabarez, Jr., 38, had an unlawful possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge John Shrode presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.