Ector County Felony Dispositions: Feb. 27, 2023

Feb. 27—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Cassandra Leigh Esparza, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 on three counts of abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Cassandra Leigh Esparza, 25, had an abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, charge dismissed Feb. 16.

ASSAULT

Jose Gaytan, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to assault family/household member previous conviction Iat and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Nickolas Devon Villanueva, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Sean Michael Geer, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to assault public servant and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Timothy Joshua Hart III, 33, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge John Shrode presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING

Francisco Franky Rodriquez, 41, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Feb. 21. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Chase Brenton Thompson, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 17 on the charge of burglary of building (Sjf). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Jordan David Sanders, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to burglary a habitation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Brittney Greer, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 16 on two counts credit or debit card abuse. Judge James Rush presided. Lauren Gavin was the attorney.

DWI

Jaime Vigil Martinez, 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to seven years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Andrew Stallings was the attorney.

Jose Jimenez Mata, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc and Phillip Wildman Jr. were the attorneys.

Rene L Acosta, 63, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to five years probation and eight years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Vernon James Silhan, 48, had his probation revoked Feb. 9 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia and Christy Lynn Cauthen were the attorneys.

EVADING ARREST

Isaac Ray Velasco, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Isaiah Munguia, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jesus Hinojos Plascencia, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to attempted evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Jose Luis Torres, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Jose, Damian Carrasco, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Leonardo Aranda Ramirez, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Nickolas Devon Villanueva, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Rogelio Molina, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Sean Michael Geer, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 713 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Benito Ramirez Salazar, 60, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

FORGERY

Benjamin Williams, 71, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to forgery (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Benjamin Williams, 71, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to forgery financial instrument, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, IAT and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Victor Jesus Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD

Cassandra Leigh Esparza, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to injury to a child by omission and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia and Johanna Curry were the attorneys.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 on two counts of injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Angela Dawn Munoz, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Isaac Ray Pemberton, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to six years probation and six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Rosendo Rodriguez Dominguez, 43, pleaded guilty Feb.15 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Antonio Rodriguez and Luis A. Chavez were the attorneys.

MURDER

Michael Leldon Shults, 40, was convicted Feb. 17 on the charge of murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Tryon D. Lewis approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alex Christian Perez, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. BJ Brown and Phillip Wildman Jr. were attorneys.

Alex Christian Perez, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Ariana Isabel Ybarra, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Cassandra Leigh Esparza, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Colton Wulfert, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

David Paul Finnegan, 38¬¬, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Destiny Renee Hudson, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Francisco Frankie Rodriguez, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Francisco Frankie Rodriguez, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of marijuana (Sjf) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Gloria Nicole Pena, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Hailie Rockel Baeza, 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Spencer Dobbs was the attorney.

Hailie Rockel Baeza, 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Spencer Dobbs was the attorney.

Jose Luis Torres, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Kimberly Ann Nieto, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Marva Denay Neal, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Nickolas Devon Villanueva, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 16. Judge John Shrode presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Pete H. Carrasco, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 on the charge of lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Raul Hinojos Hernandez, 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Raymond Lara, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge John Shrode presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Thailand Rucker, 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Victor Manuel Galindo, 22, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, DFZ IAT charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge John Shrode presided. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Victor Jesus Garcia, 35, had an aggravated sexual assault child charge dismissed Feb. 21. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

David Paul Finnegan, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to tamper with government record defraud/harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Manuel Velasquez, 64, had a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge dismissed Feb. 17. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Oscar Lujan, 34, had a tampering with a witness part of F2 proceeding charge dismissed Feb. 16. Judge John Shrode presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Santiago Cervantes, 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

THEFT

Bianca Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 on the charge of lesser included offense of theft from person and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Bianca Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 on the charge of lesser included offense of theft of person and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, had a theft of property charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, had a theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to possession of stolen property "theft" and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Donny Raymond Lindsey, 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Isaiah R. Jackson was the attorney.

Manuel Velasquez, 64, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to theft, less than $1,500 with two or more prior convictions for theft-enhanced and was sentenced to one year in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Marcelo Sherman Bernal, 53, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. BJ Brown and Christy Lynn Cauthen were the attorneys.

Marcelo Sherman Bernal, 53, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

David Paul Finnegan, 38, had an unauthorized use of vehicle unauthorized charge dismissed Feb. 22. Judge Justin Low presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

David Paul Finnegan, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jose Luis Torres, 48, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 17. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Praxeds Salinas, 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.