Ector County Felony Dispositions: Feb. 20, 2023

Feb. 20—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH

Christy Contreras, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to accident involving death and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Bradley Hicks, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to abandon endanger child with intent to return and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Aaron E. Eckman was the attorney.

Leburt Tyrone Green, 33, had an abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence charge dismissed Feb. 8. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Maria Imelda Gonzalez, 60, had an abandon endanger child without intent to return charge dismissed Feb. 15. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Xiao Han, 30, had an abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence charge dismissed Feb.13. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Alfredo Arriaga Garza, 47, had an assault-impede breath family violence (Fv) charge dismissed Feb. 13. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Analisa Wynn Dominguez, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 10 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon bodily injury FV. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Violet LaTawn White was the attorney.

Dana Joy Jones, 49, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 9. Judge John Shrode presided.

Deandra Nacobia Hill, 25, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) charge dismissed Feb. 9. Judge John Shrode presided.

Esau Estrada, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 13 on the charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

Gery Castaneda, 28, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Feb. 13. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Juan Olivas, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Keenesha Vataivia Bars, 33, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) charge dismissed Feb. 9. Judge Justin Low presided.

Luis Adrian Torres, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to assault public servant and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Adam Donnie Jaquez, 53, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Christian Escalera-Ochoa, 33, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Cylinda Ynette White, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 on the charge of lesser included offense of burglary of building and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Francisco Sanchez Lopez, III, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to three counts of burglary of building and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

DWI

Jose Montanez Mares, 51, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 14 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Larry F. Estorga, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 9 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Randy Bearden, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Ayana Sherelle Hill, 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Brandon Lewis Babcock, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Lane Andrew Haygood and Rudolf Moisiuc were attorneys.

Christian Escalera Ochoa, 33, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Jonathan Flores, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Mauricio Evading Bustillos, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Ricardo Navarro, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Ricky Savage Lewis, 27, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 9. Judge John Shrode presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Ann Marie Morkovsky, 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Berlyn Gene Vessels, 49, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal.

Calvin Scott Vandygriff, 61, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to fail to comply sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction IAT (F2) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

FORGERY

Trineka Lashawn Freeman, 42, had her probation rules amended Feb. 14 on the charge of forgery financial instrument (Sjf) and was sentenced to five years and six months probation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

Steven David Shoemake, 28, had his probation rules amended Feb. 13 on the charge of lesser included indecency with child and was sentenced to six years probation. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS

Jackson Warnick, 28, had a graffiti pecuniary loss, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Feb. 15. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Roxanne Phebe Marie Diaz, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alfonso Gavia Ybarra, 48, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Feb. 14. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Antonio Suchil, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Billy Joe Marler, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Charles Lynn Roy, 24, had his probation rules amended Feb. 14 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Dewey Preston Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

George Galindo Mata, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 13 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Justin Low presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

James Michael Snyder, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Janis Tucker Marriott, 55, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Javier Olivas, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Jeran Kim Loschiavo, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Joe Derrick Mendoza, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Joe Derrick Mendoza, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Joel Marques Montez, 49, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 13 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Justin Low presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Joshua Lee Salcido Porras, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams (F2) and was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Jude Francisco E. Nunez, 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Audie M. Reese was the attorney.

Justin Dewayne Spoon, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Kristi Nicole Harper, 35, had her probation revoked Jan. 26 on the charge of possession controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Larry Cole Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Mason Wayne Walker, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 120 days in county jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Matthew Charles Sturgeon, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tyler Ryan Mayo was the attorney.

Michael Jurado Bermea, 48, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 13. Judge John Shrode presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Miguel Angel Marmolejo, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Praxedes Salinas, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Ricardo Remigio Pineda, 22, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 13 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez and Tony Chavez were the attorneys.

Ronda Suzette Coffman, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Ruben Ramirez, Jr., 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Feb. 15. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided.

Sergio Adrian Mendoza, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. John Thomas Wolf was the attorney.

Sonia Madrid Melendez, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christy Lynn Cauthen was the attorney.

Tarenzic Lee Overstreet, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes and Rudolf Moisiuc were the attorneys.

Uziel Navarrete, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Jesus Guillermo Paredes, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 13 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf). Judge James Rush presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Irene Urias Vasquez, 41, had a prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility charge dismissed Feb. 9. Judge John Shrode presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Jerome Keith Mazone, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Neela Arjoonsingh, 35, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 14 on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

Nia Alexandria Jones, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to terroristic threat causes pecuniary loss of more than $1500 (CNT II)(SJF) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

THEFT

Amy R. Amancio, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to theft and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Rodney W. Satterwhite approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Antonio Suchil, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Dewey Preston Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 on two counts of theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Jessie Gomez, 20, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 14 on the charge of theft of firearm (Sjf). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

Justin Henry Hughes, 34, had a theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, charge dismissed Feb. 15. Judge Justin Low presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Marcos Antonio Salinas, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Trineka Lashawn Freeman, 42, had her probation rules amended Feb. 14 on two counts theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, (Sjf) and was sentenced to five years and six months probation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Victoria Rodriguez, 65, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Christopher Joel Gonzales, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Jeran Kim Loschiavo, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to six months in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Pablo Enriquez Nunez, 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Ricky Savage Lewis, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Randy Bearden, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to unlawful possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.