Ector County Felony Dispositions: Feb. 13, 2023

Feb. 13—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Madeline Macias, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 on the charge of lesser-included offer of abandon endanger child criminal negligence (Fv) and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

ASSAULT

Bianca Renee Ramirez, 45, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 7. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Chaizel Vorsheon Milton, 23, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Evelyn Molina, 18, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Keandra Monet Tyler, 31, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 7. Judge Justin Low presided. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Seth Lee Bailey, 35, had an assault by strangulation (Fv) charge Feb. 8. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Spencer Lee Ivey, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Lane Andrew Haygood was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Demetrio Luis Martinez, 39, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Feb. 6. Judge John Shrode presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Sharon Desirae Glenn, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to burglary of building and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

Story continues

Thomas Benjamin Lozano, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

DWI

Authen Herrera Nunez, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jacob Jason Quiroz, 38, had his probation revoked Jan. 26 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Jeremy Ramirez, 39, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 2 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. David Guinn was the attorney.

Jordan Blair Carrasco, 30, had his probation amended Feb. 6 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to four years and six months. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Brian Chavez was the attorney.

Pablo Cesar' Reveles, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to driving while intoxicated third or more IAT and was sentenced to four years probation and six years in prison (suspended). Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Blake Martin Moya, 19, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 2 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge Justin Low presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Demetrio Luis Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Ismael Salas, Jr., 37, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 2. Judge John Shrode presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

FRAUD

Armando Emmanuel Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to fraud use/possession identifying info, # items less than five, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

INTERFERE RAILROAD PROPERTY

Alexander Bear, Jr., 31, had an interfere railroad property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, charge dismissed Feb. 6. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Isabriel L. Venegas, 25, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Feb. 3. Judge Justin Low presided.

MANSLAUGHTER

Alan Adrian Aguirre, 23, had an intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 7. Judge Justin Low presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Angel Gonzalo Mendoza, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Armando Emmanuel Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Armando S. Frausto, 52, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 30 days in county jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Cielo Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, but less than 50 pounds, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Demetrio Luis Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Dominique Daniel Harvey, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Feb. 6. Judge John Shrode presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Dominique Daniel Harvey, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 6. Judge John Shrode presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

Edna Munoz Rubio, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Holly Darlene Wimberly, 53, had her probation rules amended Jan. 18 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Justin Low presided. Brian Cummings was the attorney.

Inho Park, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Julio Cesar Maldonado, 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Israel Pando Guardiola was the attorney.

Karla Cardenas Contreras, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Raul Ernesto Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 22 months in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Ruben Galvan, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Feb. 6. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

Victor David Montaz, 48, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Araceli Solis was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Leroy Wallace, Jr., 51, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 on two counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Demetrio Luis Martinez, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Brandy Alexis Breckenridge, 33, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Feb. 7. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

THEFT

Ashley Rochelle Dixon, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, and was sentenced to three years in probation and two years in state jail.

Brendon Wayne Morris, 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 on the charge of lesser-included offense of theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Kelsey Jewell Robbins was the attorney.

Brock Truman Gragg, 54, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Guadalupe Rivera, 55, had a theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, charge dismissed Feb. 8. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jeremiah Jerome Russ, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 6 on the charge of theft. Judge James Rush presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Josenarciso R. Santiago, 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Josenarciso R. Santiago, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.