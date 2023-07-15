Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: July 14, 2023

Jul. 14—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Travis Baca. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. He's deceased.

Nicholas Barraza. Lesser included offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Pleaded guilty. Fifteen years, Texas Department of Corrections.

Christopher Gatlin. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Four years' deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Michael Gibson. Two counts sexual assault of a child. Dismissed. Two counts sexual assault of a child. Ten years' deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service.

Jorge Hernandez. Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sapphira Jones. Burglary of a habitation. Four years, Texas Department of Corrections.

Monica Martinez. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years' community supervision. Ten-year prison sentence suspended. 300 hours community service.

Pedro Morales. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years, Texas Department of Corrections.

Joseph Morris. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, given 90 days in jail.

Jerry Rush. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Dismissed. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.

Erik Subia. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three years' deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Jerlando Williams. Robbery. Order adjudicating guilty. Seven years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Vanessa Alvarez. Possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Arciniega. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

John Armendariz. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Luis Avalo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Keithdric Baines. Burglary of a habitation.

Leslie Byler. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Frank Casas. Robbery.

Rose Marie Franklin. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.

Alexander Hernandez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.

Victoria Hernandez. Possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Kerr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Pedro Lopez. Violating motor fuel tax requirements. Two counts.

Saul Melendez. Possession of a controlled substance.

Marques Moses. Possession of a controlled substance.

Israel Olivas. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.

Jesus Olivas. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.

Lillie Pherguson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lizette Rivera. Arson.

Chaz Scarborough. Robbery, two counts.

Phillip Schwartz. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brenda Turner. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesus Vargas. Violating motor fuel tax requirements. Two counts.