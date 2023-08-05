Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: August 4, 2023

Aug. 4—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Valerie Cabello. Two counts assault on a peace officer. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. 12 months deferred adjudication.

Lorena Gomez. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Wilson Lopez. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Gregory Morris. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Yorlenis Rodriguez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Assault on a family member or household member. 10 years deferred adjudication.

Manuel Ramos. Two counts, possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Eight years deferred adjudication.

John O'Brian Gomez Torres. Sexual assault of a child. 10 years deferred adjudication. 180 days jail.

Antoine Walker. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 12 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jonathan Watson. Two counts assault on a peace officer. 4 years deferred adjudication.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alfonso Adame. Assault on a peace officer.

Andrew Aguilar. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gavin Hunter Diamond. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Armando Flores. Possession of a controlled substance.

David Amado Gonzales. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Campos Hernandez. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Pedro Juvier. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary of a habitation with intentions of committing another felony.

Chance Marichalar. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Caleb Daniel Martinez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sebastian Murguia. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Manuel Muro. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Armando Olivas. Possession of a controlled substance.