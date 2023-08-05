Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: August 4, 2023
Aug. 4—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Valerie Cabello. Two counts assault on a peace officer. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. 12 months deferred adjudication.
Lorena Gomez. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wilson Lopez. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
Gregory Morris. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.
Yorlenis Rodriguez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Assault on a family member or household member. 10 years deferred adjudication.
Manuel Ramos. Two counts, possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Eight years deferred adjudication.
John O'Brian Gomez Torres. Sexual assault of a child. 10 years deferred adjudication. 180 days jail.
Antoine Walker. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. 12 years Texas Department of Corrections.
Jonathan Watson. Two counts assault on a peace officer. 4 years deferred adjudication.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Alfonso Adame. Assault on a peace officer.
Andrew Aguilar. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gavin Hunter Diamond. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Armando Flores. Possession of a controlled substance.
David Amado Gonzales. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anthony Campos Hernandez. Three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Pedro Juvier. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary of a habitation with intentions of committing another felony.
Chance Marichalar. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Caleb Daniel Martinez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sebastian Murguia. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Manuel Muro. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Armando Olivas. Possession of a controlled substance.