Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 30, 2023

Jun. 30—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Randi Bongiorno. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Ruben Cuellar. Aggravated kidnapping. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Dillon Davis. Burglary of a habitation. Burglary of vehicles with prior convictions. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections, concurrent 12 month term. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Paul Gutierrez. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years' probation.

Adrian Herrera. Sexual assault. Pleaded guilty. 15 years Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jovonna Lopez. Attempted burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Four years' deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Alex Morales. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Pleaded guilty. Placed on 10 years' deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service.

Jorge Rivero. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Sentenced to 235 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in federal drug case.

Gerardo Salas. Assault on Peace Officer. Dismissed. Probation revoked in another assault on a peace officer case. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Eugene Self. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Sentenced to 60 months U.S. Bureau of Prisons in federal case.

Adam Viera. Indecency with a child. Attempted indecency with a child. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Angel Ortega. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

John Thomas Peterson. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Romero Tinner. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.