Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 9, 2023

Jun. 9—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Harvey Collier. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Credit time time served, 365 days.

Juan Carrillo. Attempted assault on peace officer. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Evading arrest. Pleaded guilty. Placed on eight years' deferred adjudication. 480 hours community service. Attempt to take weapon from officer, dismissed.

Dolores Dominguez. Possession of a controlled substance. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Pleaded guilty. Four years' deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Alonzo Gil. Possession of a controlled substance. Evading arrest with previous conviction. Pleaded guilty. 12 months Texas Department of Corrections.

Adrian Hernandez. Assault causing bodily injury. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to abandonment/endangerment of child. Three years' deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Amida Mimosse. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to attempted evading arrest with a vehicle, violating protective order, duty on striking unattended vehicle. Placed on two concurrent terms of two years' of deferred adjudication and a six-month concurrent deferred adjudication term.

Anthony Richardson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections with concurrent 12-month term for evading arrest with previous conviction.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Reymundo Adan Sanchez. Aggravated robbery.

Jonathan Watson. Assault of a peace officer, two counts.