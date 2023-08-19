Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: August 18, 2023

Aug. 18—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Samuel Barron. Lesser included offense of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Pleaded guilty. Ten years suspended prison sentence. Seven years community supervision. 420 hours community service.

Noah Flores. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. Five years community supervision.

Shaniqua Jones. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Victim refuses to prosecute.

Nader Mahmoud Al-Qadi. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Victim does not wish to prosecute.

Kenneth Paiva. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Herman Ramirez. Robbery. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. 319 days in jail.

Raul Oscar Ramirez. Indecency with a child. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.

Aaron Rowden. Possession of a controlled substance. Fifteen years Texas Department of Corrections.

Kristopher Rubio. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Order adjudicating guilty. Twenty years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jody Ware. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Cristian Sarvia Benitez. Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Edith Escontrias. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Heath Fisher. Burglary of a habitation.

Michael Angelo Gonzales. Possession of a controlled substance.

Corey Knopf. Sexual assault of a child.

Bacilio Mendoza Lopez. Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Billy Mantooth. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Four counts.

Siobhan Mata-Castillo. Sexual assault of a child.

Jude Nunez. Aggravated kidnapping bodily injury.

Dayan Perez. Violation of motor fuel tax requirements.

Eric Rodriguez. Arson intending damage to a habitation/place of worship.

Axel Rubio. Smuggling of persons/firearms. Five counts.

Dillon Scott. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mark Franklin West. Arson.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Juan Antonio Cardenas. $8,957

Johnny Francisco Lara. $1,736

Emilio Christopher Vernon. $2,627

Kara Ann Williams, Felipe Morales Moran. 2008 Yukon