Ector County felony dispositions and indictments: Oct. 20

Oct. 20—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

>> Abel Abila. Fraudulent use/possession of identifying info and eight less serious charges. Pleaded guilty. Seven years. Texas Department of Corrections.

>>MacArthur Bargery. Aggravated robbery. Two counts. Aggravated assault. Two counts. Pleaded guilty. 40 years Texas Department of Corrections.

>> Bobby Drake. Possession of a controlled substance. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

>> Daniel Keen. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault. Sentenced to 365 days jail with credit for 365 days time served.

>> Sebastian Murguia. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Evading arrest with vehicle. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication

>> Rosario Navarrete. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Criminal mischief Guilty plea. Five years deferred adjudication.

>>Cisco Rios. Possession of a controlled substance. Tampering with evidence. Evading arrest. Pleaded guilty. Seven years TDOC.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

>> Amber Nichole Akin. Burglary of a habitation.

>>Rocky Enriquez Gonzales. Assault of a peace officer.

>>Peter Lao. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts.

>>Dylan Scott Myers. Possession of a controlled substance.

>>Daniel Renee Sanchez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

>> Zacimbricc Dizhay White. Murder.

>> Kara Ann Williams. Possession of a controlled substance.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

>> James Ortiz. $1,403.

>> Jesus Rios. $1,452