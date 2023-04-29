Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: April 28, 2023

Apr. 28—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alex Licon, Indecency with a child, dismissed. Pleaded guilty to enticing a child away from a guardian. Sentenced to eight years' deferred adjudication, 480 hours community service.

Sonia Martinez, Burglary of a habitation, dismissed. Pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 511 days time served.

Jose Sanchez, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Sentenced to 44 days time served.

Braiden Stout, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts aggravated robbery. Sentenced to 40 years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Fabian Barela Dominguez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shatoya Kashaunte Ellis, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Yasel Viamontes Fuentes, burglary of a habitation.

Christine Jones, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Christopher Ray Hall, possession of a controlled substance.