Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: September 1, 2023

Sep. 1—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alfredo Anaya Jr. Assault on a peace officer. Assault on a family member. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jose Agosto. Indecency with a child sexual contact. Dismissed. Alleged victim refuses to cooperate.

Jerry Beason Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Thirty-nine months Texas Department of Corrections.

Armando Calanche. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Six years deferred adjudication.

Luciano Chavez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five years deferred adjudication.

Alfredo Franco. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

John Guerra. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pio Kisena. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three counts. Evading arrest with a vehicle. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Ervey Luna. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Adan Naranjo-Ramos. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Monico Rodriguez. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Teresa Stanton. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Dismissed. Insufficient evidence.

Romero Tinner. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication.

Estevan Valdiviez Jr. Sexual assault of a child. Two counts. Dismissed. Uncooperative victim.

William Wade. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to terroristic threat. Credit time served, 180 days in jail.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Khaleel Ashton Burford. Murder.

Manases Abrego Castillo. Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

David Ernest Baldwin. Theft of property.

Braylon Bryant. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two counts.

Rebecca Cuellar. Burglary of a habitation with intentions of committing another felony. Two counts.

Gamaliel Contreras Jasso. Burglary of a habitation.

Juan Diaz. Theft of property.

Scott Kerr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Luis Menchaca. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Four counts.

Anthony Lee Miller. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Adriel Molinar. Possession of a controlled substance.

Victor Perkins. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Christopher Pinera. Arson.

Saraisa Ruiz. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Debra Sailors. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Juan Sebastian Salazar. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

John Elijah Sanchez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tronvoric Stephens. Assault on a peace officer.

Steven Tovar. Possession of a controlled substance.

Henry Steven Valverde. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Michelle Louise Wood. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Axtin Wood. Burglary of a habitation.

Adrian Zubia. Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

