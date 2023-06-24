Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 23, 2023

Jun. 23—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Jayden Alanis. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. One count dismissed. Five years deferred adjudication.

George Arellano. Theft of property, $150,000-$300,000. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.

Jimmy Bell. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty in federal court.

Angelia Bodwell. Two counts sexual assault of a child. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.

Alfredo Cortez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed in the interest of justice.

Shawn Drake. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to theft of property, $2,500-$30,000 and evading arrest with previous conviction. Sentenced to 331 days state jail.

Andrew Garcia. Assault on a Peace Officer. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections to run concurrently with 12-month state jail sentence for criminal mischief, $2,500-$30,000.

David Haynes. Criminal mischief. Pleaded guilty. 648 days state jail.

Jason Lemoine. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property, $2,500-$30,000. Sentenced to 648 days Texas Department of Corrections.

Xavian Levario. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years probation, 300 hours community service.

Houston Mendieta. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Caleb Washington. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Armando Calanche. Possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Carbajal. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Fabian Ealy. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Julio C. Flores. Possession of a controlled substance.

Alfredo Franco. Possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Ruben Fuentes. Six counts aggravated robbery.

Jolie Kologinczak. Possession of a controlled substance

Christian William Lee. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kenneth Knight. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rosario Navarrete. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sabastian Ocon. Murder.

Manuel Ramos. Possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Ruben. Six counts, aggravated robbery.

Ruben Saenz Jr. Possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas J. Thompson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Daniela Villazana. Assault on a peace officer.