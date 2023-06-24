Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 23, 2023
Jun. 23—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Jayden Alanis. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. One count dismissed. Five years deferred adjudication.
George Arellano. Theft of property, $150,000-$300,000. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.
Jimmy Bell. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty in federal court.
Angelia Bodwell. Two counts sexual assault of a child. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.
Alfredo Cortez Jr. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed in the interest of justice.
Shawn Drake. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to theft of property, $2,500-$30,000 and evading arrest with previous conviction. Sentenced to 331 days state jail.
Andrew Garcia. Assault on a Peace Officer. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections to run concurrently with 12-month state jail sentence for criminal mischief, $2,500-$30,000.
David Haynes. Criminal mischief. Pleaded guilty. 648 days state jail.
Jason Lemoine. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property, $2,500-$30,000. Sentenced to 648 days Texas Department of Corrections.
Xavian Levario. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years probation, 300 hours community service.
Houston Mendieta. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.
Caleb Washington. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Armando Calanche. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Carbajal. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.
Fabian Ealy. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Julio C. Flores. Possession of a controlled substance.
Alfredo Franco. Possession of a controlled substance
Anthony Ruben Fuentes. Six counts aggravated robbery.
Jolie Kologinczak. Possession of a controlled substance
Christian William Lee. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kenneth Knight. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Rosario Navarrete. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sabastian Ocon. Murder.
Manuel Ramos. Possession of a controlled substance
Anthony Ruben. Six counts, aggravated robbery.
Ruben Saenz Jr. Possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas J. Thompson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Daniela Villazana. Assault on a peace officer.