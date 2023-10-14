Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: October 13, 2023

Oct. 13—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Frank Casas. Robbery. Dismissed. The victim requested a dismissal.

Eric Estrada. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Dontea George. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Eight years Texas Department of Corrections.

Ryan Lara. Arson. Pleaded guilty. Four years probation. 240 hours community service.

Andy Mendoza. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Annabel Reyes. Possession of a controlled substance. Ten years suspended sentence. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Dereck Riley. Aggravated assault against a public servant. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle. Ten years Texas Department of Corrections.

Kevin Shorter Jr. Robbery. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Joshua Walker. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Two years Texas Department of Corrections. Credit 1,107 jail days.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Coleton Bizzell. Aggravated robbery.

Jose Alfredo Estrada. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Juan Carlos Lujan. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

William Douglas McCafferty. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kannin Shorter. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.