Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: November 3, 2023

Nov. 3—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Jose Fierro. Possession of a controlled substance. Assault. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

Jose Gardea Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Assault. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Jesus Navarrette. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault. Two years probation.

Alexis Rodriguez. Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance. Evading arrest. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Erasmo Sanchez Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Gonzalo Barajas III. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Walter Barron. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Sam Carter III. Aggravated robbery, three counts.

Victor Devora. Burglary of a habitation.

Jonathan Flanagan. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

James Foreman. Sexual assault of a child.

Jose Galindo. Possession of a controlled substance.

Primitivo Guerrero. Intoxication manslaughter.

Harvey Gutierrez. Murder.

Brian Hairston. Possession of a controlled substance.

Lana Heath. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kol McDonald. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Qualin Dupree Miller. Burglary of habitation.

Ashton Munoz. Murder.

Arthur Nickerson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amador Rodriguez. Robbery.

Billy Scitern. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Timothy Stewart. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts.

Nicholas Ward. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chad Wheaton. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kailinn Williams. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Britaney Sanchez-Aguilar. $2,533.

James Adrian Gomez II. $3,400.

Shawn McCutcheon. $1,660.