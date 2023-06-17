Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 16, 2023

Jun. 16—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

John Arguello. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Placed on community supervision for 12 months.

Travis Felton. Assault on a peace officer. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, search or transportation. Placed on community service for 12 months.

Edward Montes. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Evading arrest. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to theft of property, $150,000-$300,000. Sentenced to four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Nathaniel Williams. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Victim uncooperative and could not be located.

Ethan Wingate. Burglary of a Habitation. Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with a 12-month sentence for evading arrest or detention with previous convictions.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Reymundo Sanchez. Aggravated robbery.

Jonathan Watson. Assault on a peace officer, two counts.