Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 2, 2023

Jun. 2—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Teddrick Brady. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Dismissed. Unable to prove case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nora Juarez. Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Placed on 10 years' deferred adjudication. Given 600 hours of community service.

Rudy Martinez Jr. Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 5 years, Texas Department of Corrections. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony. Dismissed.

Edgar Montez. Failure to register as a sex offender. Convicted by jury. Sentenced to 45 years, Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Travis Brown. Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Luther Davenport. Aggravated robbery.

Gregg Gamboa. Possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Morales. Robbery

Robert Perez. Assault impeding breath or circulation of a family member or household with previous conviction.

Jose Ramirez. Two counts intoxication manslaughter.

Allan Santamaria. Aggravated robbery.

Mark Santiesteban. Assault impeding breath or circulation of a family member or household with previous conviction.

Kyle Shelton. Arson intending damage to habitat/place of worship.

Stephanie Tuell. Murder.

Alan Valenzuela. Intoxication manslaughter.

Salatiel Valenzuela. Aggravated assault date/family/house causing seriously bodily injury.