Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: June 2, 2023
Jun. 2—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Teddrick Brady. Engaging in organized criminal activity. Dismissed. Unable to prove case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nora Juarez. Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Placed on 10 years' deferred adjudication. Given 600 hours of community service.
Rudy Martinez Jr. Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 5 years, Texas Department of Corrections. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony. Dismissed.
Edgar Montez. Failure to register as a sex offender. Convicted by jury. Sentenced to 45 years, Texas Department of Corrections.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Travis Brown. Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Luther Davenport. Aggravated robbery.
Gregg Gamboa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Alex Morales. Robbery
Robert Perez. Assault impeding breath or circulation of a family member or household with previous conviction.
Jose Ramirez. Two counts intoxication manslaughter.
Allan Santamaria. Aggravated robbery.
Mark Santiesteban. Assault impeding breath or circulation of a family member or household with previous conviction.
Kyle Shelton. Arson intending damage to habitat/place of worship.
Stephanie Tuell. Murder.
Alan Valenzuela. Intoxication manslaughter.
Salatiel Valenzuela. Aggravated assault date/family/house causing seriously bodily injury.