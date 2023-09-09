Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: September 8, 2023

Sep. 8—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Ashley Cruz. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Joseph Greenough. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Ten year prison sentence suspended. Two years probation.

Aaron Marquez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, pleaded guilty, six years deferred adjudication. Sexual assault dismissed.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Aaron Marquez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Diego Devarie Parra. $464.