Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: December 1, 2023

Dec. 1—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Jacobrian Mancha. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault, other charges. Two years deferred adjudication.

Wayne McBride. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to deadly conduct. One year deferred adjudication. 30 hours community service.

Phillip Schwartz. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. One year probation. 30 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Ashley Marie Aguilar. Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Adrian Barrera. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Isabella Cuellar. Possession of a controlled substance.

Noelkis Delgado. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two counts.

Tyler Duniven. Possession of a controlled substance.

Cory Fowler. Burglary of a habitation.

Jesus Galarza Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Teona Holbert. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Joshua Terrell Duckworth. $18,924

Octavio Guerra. $19,489

Alan Monarrez. $7,306