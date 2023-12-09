Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: December 8, 2023

Dec. 8—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Johnnie Carter. Two counts attempted capital murder, one count aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Five years deferred adjudication.

Steven Hernandez. Pleaded guilty. Assault intentionally impeding breath. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

Ivan Regalado. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Erasmo Zapata. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault, two counts terroristic threats. Given credit for time served, 267 days.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Frederick Davis. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Marshall McAdams. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Maria Nava. Aggravated robbery.

Kelvie Orona. Possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Pinedo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lonnie Savage. Assault on a peace officer.

Cymon Toney. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Mario Lopez Valdez. Intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.