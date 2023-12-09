Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: December 8, 2023
Dec. 8—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Johnnie Carter. Two counts attempted capital murder, one count aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Five years deferred adjudication.
Steven Hernandez. Pleaded guilty. Assault intentionally impeding breath. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.
Ivan Regalado. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.
Erasmo Zapata. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault, two counts terroristic threats. Given credit for time served, 267 days.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Frederick Davis. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marshall McAdams. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Maria Nava. Aggravated robbery.
Kelvie Orona. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Pinedo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lonnie Savage. Assault on a peace officer.
Cymon Toney. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Mario Lopez Valdez. Intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.