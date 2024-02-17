Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: February 16, 2024
Feb. 16—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Joe Castrejon. Indecency with a child/sexual contact. Pleaded guilty. Eight years deferred adjudication. 480 hours community supervision.
David Nighswonger. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
Alexandra Franco. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years is deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Haley Archuleta. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Michael Grado. Possession of a controlled substance.
Christerpher Lee Jones. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Curtis McDade. Aggravated robbery.
Kaitlyn McKibben. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Tavoreon Smith. Aggravated robbery.
Johnathan Wimer. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.