Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: February 23, 2024
Feb. 23—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Ivan Ceniceros. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. 25 years Texas Department of Corrections.
Dejah Price Moore. Pleaded guilty. Burglary of a habitation. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.
John Peterson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One count pleaded guilty. One count dismissed. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.
Luis Prieto. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.
The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.
Mario Bernal Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five counts.
Indira Contreras. Possession of a controlled substance.
Javier Cubillos. Intoxicated manslaughter. Two counts.
Crystal Dodds. Possession of a controlled substance.
Alyssa Estorga. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Gabrielle Grado. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Maria Monreal. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.