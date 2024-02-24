Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: February 23, 2024

Feb. 23—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Ivan Ceniceros. Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. 25 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Dejah Price Moore. Pleaded guilty. Burglary of a habitation. Four years deferred adjudication. 240 hours community service.

John Peterson. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One count pleaded guilty. One count dismissed. Two years Texas Department of Corrections.

Luis Prieto. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Mario Bernal Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five counts.

Indira Contreras. Possession of a controlled substance.

Javier Cubillos. Intoxicated manslaughter. Two counts.

Crystal Dodds. Possession of a controlled substance.

Alyssa Estorga. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Gabrielle Grado. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Maria Monreal. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.