Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: November 9, 2023

Nov. 9—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alfonso Adams. Assault of a peace officer. Dismissed. Pled to misdemeanor assault.

Lorena Castellanos. Aggravated assault. Dismissed.

Ismael Chacon. Attempt to commit burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Yasel Fuentes. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Seven years deferred adjudication.

Savannah Jordan. Burglary of a Habitation. Dismissed in the interest of justice.

Qualin Miller. Burglary of a habitation. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

David Ortiz. Attempt to commit arson. Assault impeding breath. Injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Pleaded guilty. 10 years deferred adjudication.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Brianna Gilder. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Manuela Rubio Ramirez. Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Cendy Rodriguez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Daniel Rodriguez Jr. Aggravated robbery.

Deandre Shown Shephard. Aggravated robbery.

Mark Vega. Fraudulent possession of a controlled/prescription.