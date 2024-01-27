Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: January 27, 2024

Jan. 26—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Amber Akin. Burglary of a Habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years' deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Max Lopez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three years' deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Hector Montano. Lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Seven years Texas Department of Corrections.

Alyssa Ontiveros. Pleaded guilty to lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Brenda Turner. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five years' deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

David Velez. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds. Four years Texas Department of Corrections.

Jeremy Yeilding. Assault. Pleaded guilty. 20 years Texas Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Alexis Carvajal. Violation of motor fuel tax requirements. Two counts.

Joe Luis Escobedo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Assault.

Julian Recio. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Raul Serrano Jr. Indecency with a child/sexual contact.

Steven Snodgrass. Injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Billy Joe Marler. $1,005.