Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: February 9, 2024

Feb. 9—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Andrew Aguilar. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three counts. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication.

Isaac Burford. Lesser included offense of robbery. Pleaded guilty. Two counts. Six years deferred adjudication. 360 hours community service.

Carl Cockren. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Aggravated robbery. Order adjudicating guilt. 20 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Anthony Ruben Fuentes. Lesser included offense of robbery. Six counts. Pleaded guilty. 15 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Peter Lao. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two counts. 8 years deferred adjudication. 480 hours community service.

Anthony Prieto. Indecency with a child/sexual contact. Pleaded guilty. Ten years deferred adjudication. 600 hours community service.

Eliza Prieto. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Correction.

Diamond Rocha. Injury to a child. Pleaded guilty. Eight years deferred adjudication. 480 hours community service.

Steven Snodgrass. Continuous sexual abuse of a child. Dismissed. Injury to a child. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Patrick Bourgeois. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Isaiah Diaz. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Robert Anthony Cassar. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two counts.

Bobby Earl Farmer III. Possession of a controlled substance.

Fernando Fernandez. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Isiah Garcia. Assault on a peace officer.

Zykia Green. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Harvey Gutierrez. Sexual assault of a child.

Tony Harrison. Possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Wayne Jones. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Danny Wayne Juarez. Robbery.

Alec Kirkland. Aggravated robbery.

Eric Lopez. Sexual assault of a child.

Lorenzo Lozano. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Fabian Ortiz. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Ryell Pride. Assault on a peace officer.

Allen Puebla. Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Ismael Rubio. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Joseph Smith. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jorge Tavarez. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Rogelio Tobar Jr. Possession of a controlled substance.

George Yocum. Indecency with a child/sexual contact.