Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: December 15, 2023

Dec. 15—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Marsha Beltran. Robbery. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

Johnnie Carter. Two counts attempted capital murder, one count aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Five years deferred adjudication.

Steven Hernandez. Pleaded guilty. Assault intentionally impeding breath. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

Bryace Jones. Two counts robbery. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to evading with a vehicle. 20 years Texas Department of Corrections.

Edward Lira. Pleaded guilty to Lesser included offense of Murder. 50 years Texas Department of Corrections. Two counts injury to a child. Dismissed.

Rafael Montano. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. 10 years probation.

Armando Olivas. Three counts aggravated assault. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. 10 years probation. 600 hours community service.

Joel Pineda. Burglary of a habitation. Pleaded guilty. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Ivan Regalado. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Rudy Sinsun. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five years Texas Department of Corrections.

Kara Williams. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Deferred adjudication. Five years probation. 300 hours community service.

Erasmo Zapata. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault, two counts terroristic threats. Given credit for time served, 267 days.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Frederick Davis. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Marshall McAdams. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Maria Nava. Aggravated robbery.

Kelvie Orona. Possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Pinedo. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lonnie Savage. Assault on a peace officer.

Cymon Toney. Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Mario Lopez Valdez. Intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.